The Ekiti State Governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi, has said that his administration will examine the receipt and expenditure of the state and also determine why workers salaries have been unpaid, under the incumbent governor, Ayodele Fayose

The governor-elect stated this on Thursday when he paid a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Mr. Fayemi won the Ekiti governorship election which was held last Saturday.

He was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after defeating the Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Kolapo Olusola of the PDP, and others in the race to succeed Governor Ayodele Fayose.

He won in 11 out of the 16 Local Government Areas of the state, polling 197,459 votes, and edging out his closest rival Olusola who got 178,121 votes by 19,338 votes.

Mr. Fayemi was on Wednesday issued a Certificate of Return by INEC after winning the polls.

During an interview with journalists after his meeting with the President, he said that he intends to double on his previous performance to meet the yearnings of the people of Ekiti.

He was the governor of Ekiti between 2010 and 2014 before he lost his re-election to the incumbent governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose.