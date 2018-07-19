Ekiti state governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday presented his certificate of return to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fayemi, former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, was the candidate of the national ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 14 governorship election.

Prof. Idowu Olayinka, the Chief Returning Officer for the election and Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, said Fayemi polled 197,459 votes to emerge winner.

Olayinka made the declaration at the headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) in Ado-Ekiti on July 15.

According to the result, Fayemi defeated the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, who came second with 178,121 votes.

Other results declared by Olayinka were Accord, 250; Action Alliance, 41; ACD, 1149; AD, 216; ADB, 1082; ADA, 107; AGAO, 31; ANRP, 125; APA, 1199; and APDA, 464.

Also declared were APGA, 70; ANPP, 14; DA, 14; DPC, 147; DPP, 181; FJP, 42; GPN, 20; I.D, 31;, KOWA, 23; LP, 280; MMN, 35; MPN, 23; NDLP, 44; NPC, 353; PANDEL, 74; and PGC, 1242.

The rest are DPA, 632; PPN, 107; SDO, 367; UDP, 29; UPN, 33; YDP, 31 and YPP, 49.

Olayinka said the total valid votes in the election was 384,594 while total votes cast was 403,451, with 18,857 votes invalidated.

Fayemi is expected to take over from the incumbent, Mr Ayo Fayose, on Oct. 16, 2018.

An official of the Alliance for Credible Elections, Dr Omilusi Mike, commended the massive turnout of voters for Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti and the transparency of the electoral process.

”I want to sincerely commend the turnout of the people from across the nooks and crannies of Ekiti to vote for their chosen candidate.

”The determination displayed by the people on Saturday was unprecedented and unbelievable.

”I saw the number of people coming out from their villages and homes, contrary to the rumour of riot and crisis being spread across the state a few days to the election.

”It is obvious that the wishes of the people have prevailed especially at a critical period in Ekiti,” he said.

INEC issued the certificate of return to Fayemi early in the week.