Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State says his administration has completed and inaugurated over 1,000 projects in all parts of the state in the last three years.

He also pledged to keep on working till the very last day of his administration, adding that all the ongoing projects would be completed within the remaining one year of his administration.

Speaking on Friday while delivering the State of the State Address at the hallowed chambers of the State House of Assembly as part of activities marking the third anniversary of his administration, Dr Fayemi said he was satisfied that things were getting better in the state.

The governor used the opportunity of the session, which was attended by top government functionaries, members of the State Executive Council and the State Assembly as well as traditional rulers, to appeal for peace ahead of the 2022 governorship election, stressing that “no position is worth the blood of anybody.”

The Ekiti helmsman also counselled politicians aspiring for the office of the governor in the run-up to next year’s polls to avoid politics of bitterness and be conscious of the fact that God is the only one that can choose a leader.

In a sector-by-sector analysis, the governor gave an account of his stewardship in the last three years and noted that “the job is not done yet even if a lot has been achieved.”

Bringing the lawmakers and distinguished personalities up to speed on the level of work done and a projection to what to expect in the next one year, Fayemi announced that his administration had just secured a $250,000 funding from the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) for the feasibility study of the Ekiti Knowledge Zone.

He also revealed that work had started on the Ekiti Smart-City Project with the Integration of Huawei Safe City IP-Surveillance Solution with the Nigeria Communications Commission Emergency Communication Centre coming on stream to secure the state and make it more business-friendly for residents and investors.

He assured me that the project would be completed in a record time.

He said: “The temptation is to see a government in its final year as a lame-duck government. Let me assure you that this government is determined to work for the people to the very last day of our mandate.

“The job is not yet done, even if a lot has been achieved. I enjoin you all to keep supporting us. The journey of the fourth year has just begun with the rendering of the account of stewardship of the third year.

“The next one year will be used to complete everything we started three years ago. You will recall that I assured you that there would be no abandoned projects. God has helped us to keep and fulfil this promise so far, but there are still many rivers of development to cross.

“I am using this opportunity to reiterate to you, Ekiti-Kete, that there will be no unfinished project under my watch. I know this is a huge task considering the ongoing massive projects across the state. Nonetheless, we are determined to finish well! The fourth-year is also a year of elections, in which my successor in office will be elected.

“I urge you all to play by the rules and avoid politics of bitterness. No position is worth the blood of anybody. I, therefore, implore aspiring governors to be conscious of the fact that God is the only one that can choose a leader. We should put God first in whatever we do. May the wish of God prevail in our dear state and nation.”

Speaking on infrastructure, he said: “We started by taking account of all abandoned projects that we inherited, mapped out plans for their resuscitation, and I am glad to report today that most of the abandoned projects have been completed while the remaining few are in various stages of completion now.

“It gladdens my heart to also report here that we have completed and commissioned over 1,000 new projects within the three years of this administration while some are still ongoing and new ones are being introduced.”

In his welcome address, the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, lauded the governor for touching all sectors of the economy in bettering the lots of the people of the state.

According to the Speaker, the achievements recorded under Governor Fayemi’s watch in the last three years across all the sectors are “too visible to be ignored by any morbid critic” in spite of the lean resources available to the administration.

The Speaker described the governor as an uncommon leader who has committed so much to give Ekiti the best and ensure that the wheel of governance moves on and meets the needs of the people despite the financial challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and other fiscal problems.

“You have been consistent in the payment of salaries as at when due; capacity building of the workers is at the front burner to enhance their productivity. Decayed and dilapidated infrastructures of the past are being given the desired facelift.

“Ekiti People are being mobilised through various empowerment programmes and wholesome environment to use their God-given talents to promote sustainable development.”

The speaker assured the governor of the sustenance of the existing cordial relationship between the Executive and the Legislature, promising to remain committed to translating the policy initiatives of the administration into enduring legacies through legislation for the good of the people.