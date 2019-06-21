<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ekiti State government has appealed to its citizens not to victimise any Fulani herder performing legitimate businesses in the state.

The government urged the populace to be cautious and be circumspect of their actions to be able to distinguish herders that are pursuing their means of livelihood in a decent manner and those that are perpetrating evils.

The government revealed that it has approved the appointment of Prince Alexander Adebukola Aina as the new Owa of Oke Oro in Ijero local government area of the state.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti on Thursday at the post state executive council press conference, the Information Commissioner, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua, said part of the security strategies of government has been that all the residents must be vigilant and report strange faces to security for prompt action.

“The government has no problem with Fulani herders doing legitimate businesses. Our people must know that we have the Ekiti anti-grazing law is in place and it shall be applied when necessary,” he noted.

Olumilua said the council also approved the contract for the completion of Oba Adejugbe market in Ado-Ekiti, construction of internal roads at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital and additional upgrading of the Technical College, Ado-Ekiti for optimum productivity.

As part of the efforts to boost food production, Olumilua added that government has approved the clearing of 1,500 hectares of land across five local government areas, which will be done in partnership with multinational agencies for direct investment in the state.

Speaking further on the Oba Adejugbe market, the Commissioner for Works, Mr. Sola Adebayo, said: “the facility is 70 percent completion and we want to commission it during Fayemi’s first year in office.

“The contractor has been mandated to deliver by September ending. We have done a lot of amendments by removing some structures therein. We have a local content law that will make the indigenes participate in the contract and allocation,” he said.