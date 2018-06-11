Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has declared Tuesday, June 12, work free day in honour of late M.K.O Abiola, winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election in the state.

The governor disclosed this on his official Twitter page.

Fayose said the declaration was to celebrate late Chief MKO Abiola and other unsung heroes of the June 12 free, fair and transparent election.

He wrote, “As done last year, I have directed that tomorrow, June 12, 2018 be observed as Public Holiday in Ekiti State. This is to demonstrate our total belief in the sanctity of that day as the day the seed of democracy was planted in Nigeria.

”It is hoped that in the spirit of June 12 that has now become the bride of even those who scuttled it and benefited from the annulment of the election, free, fair and credible elections will be allowed in the country so that our democracy can be further sustained.

”For me, the best honour that can be done to late Chief MKO Abiola and other unsung heroes of the June 12 struggle is for free, fair and transparent electoral process to become a culture in the country.”