The Director General of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Council, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) entertains no fear about the victory of its candidate in the Ekiti State July 14 governorship poll.

Bamidele said he has implicit confidence in the leadership of the party in the state, including former Governor Segun Oni and his group working for Fayemi to make the victory a resounding and collective one.

The director general said these in a statement from his office and signed by his media aide Ahmed Salami in Ado Ekiti on Thursday.

Recently, former Governor Oni was linked to a litigation purportedly filed in Abuja seeking the nullification of Fayemi’s victory in the party’s primary on account of his refusal to resign as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in line with the party’s constitution and guidelines.

Commenting on the event that has been eliciting ripples in APC, Bamidele said he has no reason to doubt Oni and his commitment to Fayemi’s victory in the election.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had also spread the rumour that the APC had been dealing with those who defected to the APC, including former Minister of Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, and others with caution, suspicion and restraint, describing this as a lie from the pit of hell coming from demented minds.

“We are not ruling out the possibility of people having some ill-feelings about certain issues in our party, but that should not degenerate to the level where people can act as fifth columnists in their own party.

“Ekiti APC can’t be immuned from crisis just like every other parties because we have diverse backgrounds and our temperaments differ in the way we handle issues. Let me say this, the doors of the party are wide open to entertain complaints and trash them in the interest of everybody.

“This is not the time to suspect anyone unduly. We should see ourselves as one big family and prevent anyone from hiding under social media to break our ranks.

“As the leader of Fayemi’s campaign for this election, we are ready to work with everybody and urge the leaders of all committees working within our campaign structures to be receptive to everybody and refrain from acts that can lead to rancour and polarisation before the election.

“Dr Fayemi in his address after clinching the party’s ticket displayed humility by openly expressing his readiness to work with all groups. He later visited other 32 co-contestants for the ticket and this prevented the widely envisaged defections of bigwigs in APC.

“We are not going into this race with divided mind. We are going into this election to win and we are rest assured that all our members will contribute to this victory,” he said.

Bamidele told Adeyeye, who facilitated the defections of the PDP members to APC that their rights would be protected and there won’t be any form of discrimination against them.

“We have no reason to be suspecting these men who decided to join the APC’s moving train, because our party is receptive and we have constitution that guarantees safety for all members.

“There is no class differences in APC, you can only get that in PDP and that was why the party had always been in perpetual crisis. Our party has respect for everybody, regardless of whether you are old or new members,” he added.