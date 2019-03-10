



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared all the 26 House of Assembly seats in Ekiti State.

In the House of Assembly election conducted on Saturday, APC candidates were declared winners in all the 26 constituencies by the returning officers across the state.

Four women were among the victorious APC candidates who defeated the flag bearers of other parties including the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which failed to win a single seat.

The four women are Mrs. Kemi Famuagun-Balogun (Ado 1), Princess Teju Okuyiga (Gbonyin), Mrs. Bunmi Adelugba (Emure) and Mrs. Yemisi Ayokunle (Ekiti Southwest 1).

Former Majority Leader, Mr. Funminiyi Afuye, who won the Ikere Constituency 1 seat, was returned to the Assembly eight years after leaving the legislative chamber.

Afuye who was in the Third Assembly (2007-2011) first served as the Minority Leader before becoming the Majority Leader after the the defection of five PDP members crossed over to the then ruling Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

He also served as Commissioner for Information and Integration and Intergovernmental Affairs during the first tenure of Dr. Kayode Fayemi after completing his term in the Third Assembly.

Being a returning member and the speakership zoned to Ekiti South by the APC, Afuye, a lawyer, is now the favourite to emerge the Speaker of the Sixth Assembly.

Another returnee is the Leader of Business in the outgoing Fifth Assembly, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan, who retained the Ikole Constituency 1 seat.

He hails from Ekiti North, the same senatorial district with Fayemi hence may be ruled out of the race for Speaker.

Other winners at the Saturday poll are Mr. Hakeem Jamiu (Irepodun/Ifelodun 2), Mr. Femi Akindele (Irepodun/Ifelodun 1), Mr. Oluwatoyin Lucas (Ado 1) and Mr. Babatunde Idowu (Ikere 2).

Also victorious are Mr. Adeoye Aribasoye (Ikole 2), Mr. Juwa Adegbuyi (Ekiti East 1), Mr. Lateef Akanle (Ekiti East 2), Mr. Reuben Awoyemi (Oye 1), Mr. Yemi Osatuyi (Oye 2), Mr. Abiodun Fawekun (Ido/Osi 1) and Mr. Akin Oso (Ido/Osi 2).

Other members-elect are: Mr. Tajudeen Akingbolu (Ekiti West 1), Mr. Johnson Bode-Adeoye (Ekiti West 2), Mr. Goke Olajide (Efon), Mr. Adeyemi Ajibade (Moba 1) and Mr. Olatunji Joseph (Ekiti Southwest 2).