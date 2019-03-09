A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, on Saturday had his party, Peoples Democratic Party, lose the House of Assembly election in his Polling Unit.
The PDP was defeated by the All Progressives Congress in the election at St. David’s Unit, Afao/Araromi Ward.
While the APC polled 128 votes, the PDP garnered 28 votes.
For the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, it was a contrasting fortune as he delivered his party, PDP, in both the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.
Saraki’s Polling Unit 005/006 in Agbaji Quarters, Ajikobi Ward, Ilorin West Local Government Area has four voting points.
The results are as follows:
PU 005
Governorship
PDP: 157
APC: 21
House of Assembly
PDP: 151
APC: 21
PU 005 (2)
Governorship
PDP: 179
APC: 51
House of Assembly
PDP: 179
APC: 48
PU 006
Governorship
PDP: 253
APC: 125
House of Assembly
PDP: 257
APC: 118
PU 021
Governorship
PDP: 202
APC: 45
House of Assembly
PDP: 202
APC: 45.