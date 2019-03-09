



A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, on Saturday had his party, Peoples Democratic Party, lose the House of Assembly election in his Polling Unit.

The PDP was defeated by the All Progressives Congress in the election at St. David’s Unit, Afao/Araromi Ward.

While the APC polled 128 votes, the PDP garnered 28 votes.

For the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, it was a contrasting fortune as he delivered his party, PDP, in both the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Saraki’s Polling Unit 005/006 in Agbaji Quarters, Ajikobi Ward, Ilorin West Local Government Area has four voting points.

The results are as follows:

PU 005

Governorship

PDP: 157

APC: 21

House of Assembly

PDP: 151

APC: 21

PU 005 (2)

Governorship

PDP: 179

APC: 51

House of Assembly

PDP: 179

APC: 48

PU 006

Governorship

PDP: 253

APC: 125

House of Assembly

PDP: 257

APC: 118

PU 021

Governorship

PDP: 202

APC: 45

House of Assembly

PDP: 202

APC: 45.