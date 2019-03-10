



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state has cleared 25 out of the 26 seats in the state House of Assembly.

The commission, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Taiwo Gbadegeshin, on Sunday, however, said election is yet to be concluded in Ekiti East Constituency 1 due to disruptions that engulfed four of the polling units of the constituency.

The polling units, according the statement are Aya Alafe street, Teledalase PU 003; Late Oloda’s frontage PU 006, Baba Egbe’s house PU 008 and Beside Baba Egbe’s house PU 009.

While appreciating the cooperation of all stakeholders in ensuring peaceful conduct of the election, the commission also commended the people of the state for their peaceful conduct during the election.