



The Ekiti Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday in Abuja admitted as exhibits, electoral materials used in Efon Local Government Area for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti.

The materials were tendered by Prof. Olusola Kolapo, governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 14 election, through his counsel, Mr Yusuf Ali (SAN), which he tends to rely on to prosecute his case.

The defence team had objected to the admissibility of the documents, stating that they were not pleaded and some of the wards mentioned were not in contention.

Ali in his response said that he pleaded all the documents and certified true copies of the electoral materials attached to prove his case.

He also promised to bring evidence of payment to clear the air.

INEC’s counsel, Chief Charles Uwensuyi (SAN), insisted that some of the documents tendered were not certified true copies and should not be admitted.

Justice Suleiman Belgore, Chairman of the 3-member tribunal, who admitted the documents, said that all objections should be reserved and incorporated in the final addresses of the various defendants.

He further said that documents admitted as exhibits can still be expunged at the end if need arises.

Counsel to Gov. Kayode Fayemi, Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN), however, said that since the final address has a restricted number of pages, the objections will not be well addressed.

The PDP and its candidate Kolapo had approached the tribunal, challenging the declaration of Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the July 14 election.

The case was adjourned until Friday, Oct. 19 for continuation of hearing.