



The House of Assembly by-election for Ekiti East Constituency 1 in Ekiti State has allegedly left three people dead as suspected thugs attack voters.

Newsmen gathered from sources in the state that a policewoman was part of those allegedly killed in the attack by political thugs.

The incident occurred at ward 7, Unit 7 Iworo in Omuo Ekiti.

“The election has been marred with mayhem,” a witness who preferred not to be named said.

“At least three people have been killed, including with a police officer. Some other people also sustained injuries and they are currently in hospital.”

When contacted, the state police spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the attack but was silent on the reported killings.





“Some suspected thugs attacked ward 7 Unit 7 Iworo in Omuo Ekiti, shooting sporadically while eligible voters were casting their votes in a bye election of Ekiti State House of Assembly.

“In the process, six people were injured, among them were two policemen and one National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member who are currently receiving treatment in Ikole General Hospital.

The Command Operatives swung into action and arrested three (3) of the suspects”, he said in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES.

The by-election is to fill in the vacant position of Juwa Adegbuyi, a representative of the constituency, who died in February.