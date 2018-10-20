Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the Ekiti State governorship election, Professor Olusola Kolapo, on Friday tendered in evidence the certified true copies (CTCs) of all electoral materials used in the conduct of the disputed election for seven more local government areas before the state governorship election tribunal.

This brought to 11 the number of local government areas which CTCs of electoral material were so far tendered by the petitioners before the tribunal, which is sitting at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Apo, Abuja.

PDP and Kolapo had petitioned the tribunal challenging the outcome of the election, which was won by Governor Kayode Fayemi and joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Fayemi and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as respondents in the case.

The petitioners had on Thursday tendered in evidence certified true copies of the electoral material for four local government areas in evidence.

These include for Efon (10 wards); Ekiti East (12wards); Ekiti West (11wards); Ekiti South (11wards) and Emure (10wards).

Counsel for the petitioners, Yusuf Ali (SAN), tendered the documents on behalf of his clients.

On resumption of hearing of the petition, counsel to the petitioners and, as at the close of sitting on Friday was able to tender from additional seven local government areas.

The LGAs which materials were tendered yesterday were Gbonyin (10 wards); Ido Osi (11 wards); Ijero (12 wards); Ikole (12 wards); Ilejemeje (10 wards) and Irepodun Ifeladun (11 wards), this bringing to 109 wards the number of wards so far submitted out of the 177 wards with a total of 2,197 polling units across the 16 local government areas in the state.

Meanwhile, the tribunal has adjourned its sitting till todayf or continuation of hearing.