Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti state, on Friday, rejected the judgment of the court of appeal in a suit he instituted to challenge the victory of Governor Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Olusola-Eleka also said he would challenge Thursday’s court of appeal judgment affirming Fayemi as the duly elected governor of Ekiti state.

He expressed regrets at the manner in which the appeal court dismissed his appeal, saying it suggested that “our democracy is endangered.’’

“The judiciary is being gagged and justices are constantly being molested and persecuted,” he said.

He assured his followers, party and the people of Ekiti that his legal team would study the appeal court judgment and take necessary actions.

Olusola-Eleka expressed optimism that justice would be served in the end.

He commended the people of the state for the hope and confidence reposed in him, assuring them of victory eventually.

“Let us remain prayerful, it is not over, until it’s over. I have hope in the judiciary and I strongly believe that in the end, justice will be served,” he said.

The court of appeal sitting in Abuja had on Thursday upheld the victory of Fayemi as governor of the state.

In its judgment, the court also upheld the ruling of the Ekiti election tribunal of January 28, which affirmed Fayemi’s victory.