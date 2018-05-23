Ekiti indigenes in the United States, under the auspices of Egbe Omo Ekiti, have called for the introduction of electronic voting in Nigeria.

The group made the call in a statement signed by its president, Dare Daramola, which was made available to journalists, in Ado-Ekiti, on Tuesday.

Daramola said the use of electronic voting in Kaduna State during the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) was an indication that the system can work in the country.

Daramola, a former PDP Secretary in Ado Ekiti local government, also commended the governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose for the election and nomination of Kolapo Olusola and Deji Ogunsakin as the party’s flag bearer and running mate respectively in the July 14 election in the state.

He said the choice of Ogunsakin was an answer to the call for youth involvement in politics and a clear statement that Nigerian youth were gradually getting recognition.

He urged other political parties in the country to emulate Ekiti PDP.

Daramola also urged all eligible voters in the state to collect their permanent voters card, saying the cards are their power.

On the issue of killings across the country, Daramola advised President Muhammadu Buhari to sack all the service chiefs and inject new bloods for better professionalism in the force.

He said the service chiefs had failed to provide security for Nigerians.

He also called for the establishment of cattle ranches across the country as a solution to herdsmen and farmers clashes.