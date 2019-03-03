



Ekiti State Deputy Governor Bisi Egbeyemi has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to make more resources available to the states for them to meet their obligations.

Egbeyemi urged the President to allocate oil wells to states of the federation to make them more buoyant and less dependent on the Federal Government for survival.

Speaking during an interview on Ekiti State Television (EKTV) at the weekend, Egbeyemi urged the President to strip some Nigerians of their oil blocs and allocate same to the states to ensure development.

Egbeyemi assured Nigerians that they will enjoy more dividends of democracy during Buhari’s second term, saying the President was more determined to make a difference in their lives.

“The victory achieved by the President was a victory for Nigeria indeed and the masses who reposed confidence in him and voted him back to office,” he said.

“This is the time for him to take some bold and radical decisions to make life better for the citizenry and ensure economic recovery.

“President Buhari, during his second term, must make the states buoyant. He must take oil wells from individuals and allocate them to the states so that they can pay their workers, build more infrastructures and establish industries.

“We have some individuals holding oil wells having billions of Naira coming to them every day while majority of Nigerians are living in poverty.”

Egbeyemi also advised Buhari to remove People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members who are still on the boards of federal commissions, boards and agencies despite the expiry of their tenures.

Describing the situation as “annoying,” Egbeyemi warned that PDP members still in the APC-led administration may sabotage efforts of the President to sanitize the polity.

Egbeyemi also enjoined the President to constitute a think tank that will assist his administration to immediately hit the ground running after taking the oath of office for the second time on May 29.

He added: “The task ahead is onerous but surmountable. President Buhari must allow people like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Kayode Fayemi and other eggheads in the North and the South to join hands in taking care of the situation.

“There must be a serious think tank to assist him move this great country forward. He should surround himself with patriotic individuals not those who are selfish.

“The President should put those who want the progress of this country in the helm of affairs. For example, see what Fayemi is doing in Ekiti, he (Fayemi) didn’t put those who don’t know what they are doing in positions of responsibility.

“The anti-corruption crusade must continue, those who have stolen the nation’s wealth must be made to face justice and such money be returned to the treasury.”