The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has vowed to root out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and show the world that the APC remains the only party in the state by winning in all the 16 Local Government Areas of the state in the forthcoming LG elections on December 7.

Warning the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) not to engage in any illegal acts during the electioneering, the party state publicity secretary, Hon. Ade Ajayi, assured that the party was fully prepared for the election and has been campaigning vigorously at the grassroots.

”We are not taking any chances in the coming elections as we have been campaigning vigorously at the grassroots. We have been moving across the 16 local government areas and the 177 wards in the state and the presence of our party is being well felt.

“We want to show to the world that we are the only party on ground. We will root out the PDP on December 7. APC will clear all the seats in the 16 local government areas and the 177 wards in the state.

“We will not behave like the PDP who are fond of rigging. We are going into the polls and preparing for it as if we are in the opposition. And we will win the elections.

”We are reiterating that we will not tolerate any act of illegality from the SIEC. No candidate should be registered after the registration has closed.

”APC is the choice of Ekiti people and we will show the world that this is true by winning g this election with a landslide. I can assure you that APC will allow a level playing group d during the polls. We are not going to have anything to do with SIEC outside matters regarding the polls. We appeal to SIEC not to favour us. Let the electorate favour us. We are confident that the food works of our Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, is doing will make Ekiti to vote for us. This is why we are enjoining other parties to take part in the polls so that we can prove to the world that APC is the only party here.

”Most of our candidates that have been fielded in our party are not money bags even the party itself have no money to buy votes. We won’t use money to buy votes. Our good works and performance will win the polls for us. Workers have been receiving their salaries regularly and we have been embarking on social development. So, people will vote us because they want development I. Their communities,” he said.