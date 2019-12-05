<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday presented flags to its candidates in the 16 local government areas in Ekiti State, saying that the poll would be free and credible.

Governor Kayode Fayemi had assured that the ruling APC would not rig the December 7 local government election in the state.

Fayemi directed the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) to do what is right and just in the election by allowing the votes of the people to count.

The Governor spoke in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday at the APC’s rally to drum support for the 16 chairmanship and 177 councillorship candidates presented by the party for the poll.

Fayemi, represented by his Deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, said: “Don’t worry, we have worked hard for this election, everybody is going to win

“We are not going to rig election. It is going to be free and fair and we shall be happy after the whole thing. The SIEC will be given free hands to do what is just and right”.

Presenting flags to the candidates, the APC chairman in Ekiti, Paul Omotoso, said the party had worked hard by taking the campaign to all the nooks and crannies of the state to mobilise support for the candidates.

Omotoso warned party members against betraying the APC in some wards and local government, saying perpetrators of such anti-party activity would end up destroying themselves.

“We visited the markets and farmsteads to canvass for votes. We have done our homework and we are sure of victory in this election.”