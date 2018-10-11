



Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has reacted to his invitation to the swearing-in of his successor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, next Tuesday and said he would not honour it because “people might misconstrue it and misbehave at the venue.”

The outgoing Governor Fayose, who addressed a valedictory press conference he tagged “State of the State Address”, on Thursday, as part of his end of tenure activities, noted that “the leaders might mean well but some people might misconstrue my presence and misbehave at the venue.”

At a press conference to herald Fayemi’s inauguration ceremonies, addressed by the chairman of the media and publicity sub-committee of the inauguration committee, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, the Fayemi team had announced that governors, including Ayodele Fayose had been invited to the ceremony.

Oyebode had announced that President Muhammadu Buhari would be the special guest of honour, and added that the expected presence of President Buhari at Dr Fayemi’s inauguration was “as a result of the love and respect he has for the people of Ekiti State.”

But Fayose said “the leaders might mean well and have the intention of uniting all of Ekiti, but people might misconstrue it and misbehave. It is better for me to keep away.

“Politicians are erratic people, if I should attend the programme, some politicians may use the chance to harass me even when they are not sent by Fayemi. This will further destroy relationship. Issues between me and Fayemi are not personal. I have been cooperating with the committee set up by Fayemi on this transition.”

He added: “Another reason why I cannot attend the inauguration is because I have given my word to the EFCC that I will be with them on Tuesday. So, I’ll be in Abuja on Tuesday to keep my appointment with the EFCC.”

He said he had done his best for Ekiti and that he was leaving “a fulfilled man because no bank will come and ask him for money that Fayose borrowed. If they said I have borrowed money, they should come with details of the bank we are owing and also how it was borrowed as the Debt Management a office must know about such.”

However, he said he was ready and would personally appear at any panel of inquiry or commission to probe his administration.

He said “For any inquiry of my administration, I will come there. I will not ask any lawyer to represent me. I will come there myself. I have paid my dues in this state. So, any panel of inquiry, just send me a letter or a phone call. I will be there at 8am.”