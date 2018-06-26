A former Chief Whip of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Sunday Akinniyi, on Tuesday defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

The assembly had, on June 13, suspended Akinniyi, representing Ikere Constituency 2, for alleged terrorism and sleeping through in the last three years.

The lawmakers also barred Akinniyi from the vicinity of the Assembly complex and mandated the Clerk to lodge a formal complaint of threat to lives of members against him to security agencies.

The Chairman House Committee on Information, Dr. Samuel Omotoso, said the suspension followed a series of allegations levied against him by the Leader of Business, Tunji Akinleye.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Akinniyi said he left the PDP due to Governor Ayodele Fayose’s alleged “high-handedness and disrespect for top leaders of the party.”

He stated that this has led to “internal crisis” and “mass defection” of influential members to the opposition.

It will be recalled that a former Deputy Majority Leader of the Assembly, Ebenezer Alagbada, representing Ise/Orun constituency, announced his defection last week.