



Few days to the exit of Governor Ayodele Fayose, the State House of Assembly has impeached Kola Oluwawole as its speaker.

It was gathered that 14 members of the assembly impeached Oluwawole and immediately elected Ebenezer Alagbada to replace him.

The lawmakers also removed the deputy speaker and principal officers of the House and also announced the suspension of some members.

They cited abuse of office and mismanagement of the resources of the House among other reasons for their actions.

The development is coming few days to the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent governor of the state, Mr Ayodele Fayose.