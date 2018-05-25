Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adesegun Adewumi, has been impeached.

The House, at its plenary, yesterday, also removed its Chief Whip, Akinniyi Sunday.

Animasaun Adesina, representing Ekiti west Constituency II, was elected as deputy speaker to replace Adewumi, while Onigiobi Olawale, representing Ekiti south west Constituency I, was appointed as the new chief whip.

Adewumi was removed as deputy speaker after a motion moved by the Leader of Business, Akinyele Olatunji, and seconded by Olayanju Olanrewaju.

Akinyele alleged that Adewumi was indulging in activities capable of bringing the dignity and integrity of the House into disrepute.

Other allegations against the impeached deputy speaker were gross misconduct, lack of leadership qualities and acting in a way that could destabilise the state.

The Speaker, Kola Oluwawole, announced that 18 members of the assembly signed the notice of impeachment of the deputy speaker, in accordance with Section 92 (2c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Members present at plenary unanimously agreed that Adewumi had allegedly exhibited high level of disloyalty and, as such, should be impeached.

Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Dr. Samuel Omotoso, nominated Animasaun as the new deputy speaker and was seconded by Afolabi Akanni.

The nomination was unanimously accepted by members, while the speaker announced Onigiobi as replacement for the chief whip in accordance with the directive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State.

In his acceptance speech, the new deputy speaker, Adesina, said he was honoured by the election and promised to perform his duties in accordance with the constitution.