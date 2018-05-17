The Ekiti State House of Assembly has recalled Hon. Fajana Ojo-Ade, who was suspended last year for alleged disloyalty.

Ojo-Adé, who represents Ekiti East constituency 1 in the Assembly, was suspended last year for 101 legislative days before the suspension was extended by another 21 days for not showing remorse.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon Kola Oluwawole, who read the letters of apology and that of undertaking of good behaviour from the suspended member, called on his colleagues to take appropriate action.

The letters dated 30th of April, 2018 were considered by the lawmakers while the motion for reinstatement was moved by the Leader of Business, Hon Akinyele Olatunji, and seconded by Hon Titilayo Owolabi – Akerele.

The motion was unanimously approved by the lawmakers, thus bronging Hon Ojo-Ade’ suspension to an end.

The Assembly also amended the Ekiti State Prohibition of Cattle and Other Ruminants Grazing Law and a Bill for the Appointment of Person to the Office of Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary and other matters connected therewith, 2018.

According to the Speaker, the amendment to the earlier passed grazing law prescribed compulsory registration of all herdsmen in Ekiti State.

The Assembly also prescribed a two-year imprisonment for any herdsman that refuses to register and one-year imprisonment for anyone involved in killing of cattle of herdsmen doing legitimate business.

Any landlord who harbours unregistered herdsmen will be jailed for three years.

Members of the Assembly were unanimous in their contributions to the amendment which stipulates that any herdsman doing business in Ekiti must register upon the payment of the sum of five thousand naira.

The bill on the appointment of person to the office of Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary and other matters connected therewith was also passed by the lawmakers.