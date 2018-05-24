The Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Adesegun Adewumi, has been impeached.

The House, at its plenary on Thursday, also removed it’s Chef Whip, Hon. Akinniyi Sunday.

Hon. Animasaun Adesina, representing Ekiti West CONSTITUENCY II, was elected as deputy speaker to replace Hon Adewumi, while Hon. Onigiobi Olawale, representing Ekiti South West constituency I, was appointed as the new Chief Whip.

Hon. Adewumi was removed as deputy speaker after a motion moved by the Leader of Business, Hon. Akinyele Olatunji and seconded by Hon Olayanju Olanrewaju.

Hon Akinyele alleged that Hon Adewumi was found to have indulged in activities capable of bringing the dignity and integrity of the House to disrepute.

Other allegations against the impeached deputy speaker were gross misconduct, lack of leadership qualities and acting in a way that could destabilize the state.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon (Pastor) Kola Oluwawole, announced that 18 members of the Assembly signed the notice of impeachment of the deputy speaker in accordance with Section 92 (2c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Members present at plenary unanimously agreed that Hon Adewumi had exhibited high level of disloyalty and unpatriotism and as such should be impeached.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Hon (Dr) Samuel Omotoso, nominated Hon Animasaun as the new deputy speaker and was seconded by Hon Afolabi Akanni.

The nomination was unanimously accepted by members, while the Speaker announced Hon Onigiobi as the replacement for the chief Whip in accordance with the directive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State.

In his acceptance speech, the new deputy speaker, Hon Animas aunt, said he was honoured by the election and promised to perform his duties in accordance with the constitution.