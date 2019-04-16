<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ekiti state House of Assembly has banned former Deputy Speaker and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Segun Adewumi, representing Ekiti West constituency 1 for six weeks for alleged legislative misconduct.

The former Deputy Speaker was alleged to have involved himself in undue interruption of the speaker, Hon Adeniran Alagbada, while presiding over the House sittings on Tuesday.

This was said to have caused altercation between the two high profile members of the legislative arm, the Speaker was said to have exercised his powers and banned him in accordance with section 17 of the house’s standing order.

While on suspension, the former deputy speaker will be prevented from participating in any plenary, but could only involve in off-plenary activities of the house.

“I am still the presiding officer of this house and it constitutes an infraction for any member to interrupt me when I preside, except you have an observation to make.

“But with what transpired today, it seems Hon. Adewumi did not make any observation but only wanted to stall this proceeding and he is hereby banned for six weeks”.

Other lawmakers in their submissions agreed with the action, saying the speaker didn’t circumvent the constitution and standing order in meting out the punitive measure on Adewumi.

After the pronouncement, the lawmaker was said to have been ushered out of the hallowed chambers by the sergeant-at-arm.

Discussing other issues of public importance after the initial snag, a bill for a law to repeal Ekiti state official logo amendment law number 28 of 2014 and to re-enact Ekiti state government official logo law 2011 was passed by the Assembly.

The bill which passed through the first reading was subjected to the second reading where it was debated by members and consequently passed through the third reading.

Also, the Ekiti state development and investment promotion Agency Bill 2019 also passed through the first reading and committed to another legislative day for further legislative processes.

However, the screening and confirmation of some Political appointees at the House fixed for today was shifted on the request of the Executive.