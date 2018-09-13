The Ekiti state house of assembly has approved the N10 billion supplementary budget presented by Ayodele Fayose, governor of the state.

Fayose, had on September 11 forwarded a supplementary bill titled “2018 Revised Budget” to the assembly for approval.

This comes a month to the end of his administration. Kayode Fayemi, governor-elect of the state, would be sworn in on October 16.

At a sitting which commenced at 12pm on Wednesday, 14 lawmakers, including Kola Oluwawole, the speaker, went through the proposal within an hour and passed it.

Journalists were barred from covering the proceeding.