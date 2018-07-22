The Ekiti State House of Assembly has said it did not adjourn hurriedly in order to stop an impeachment move against its presiding officers.

Information available to newsmen from sources close to the House leadership indicated that the leadership hurriedly adjourned till October in order to stop a grand plan to remove Governor Ayodele Fayose before the handover date.

It was learnt that a former leader of the Peoples Democratic Party who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress but still command great respect among the PDP members, was mandated to reach out to the lawmakers.

A source who craved anonymity said, “The former PDP leader, being a well respected Ekiti indigene was allegedly given the task of reaching out to each of the lawmakers with a view to convincing them to defect.

“The plan is that after securing a comfortable number of legislators into the camp of the APC, the impeachment moves against the speaker will start. After successfully removing the speaker, the plan is to elect a new one who will spear head the removal of Fayose and his deputy, Kolapo Olusola.”

But the House leadership dismissed the speculation that it adjourned sitting till October 8 because of fear of the impeachment plot against its Speaker, Kola Oluwawole, Fayose and Olusola.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti, the Chairman, House Committee on information, Dr. Samuel Omotoso, said harassment of members by security agencies before, during and after the July 14 governorship election was largely responsible.

He said, “We adjourned due to prevailing insecurity that occurred before, during and after the governorship election. Individually, we went through hell in the hands of the security agencies who were chasing us all over and shooting at our houses. Some of us were arrested, brutalised and humiliated.

“To add to the assault was the attack on the governor and laying of siege on the Government House. If the governor is not safe, there is no need for us to expose our flanks to the attack of the APC who snatched victory at the poll.

“What we had in Ekiti is a replica of a war situation. We have a family and constituency that we are responsible to. They sent us there for quality representation and not to go and die.”

Omotoso said hopes that the security situation would improve after the election were shattered.

He said, “We thought it would get better but it got worse. Besides, the security agencies carried no tag, they had no identities. Those that arrested me had no name tags and dropped a fake telephone number that the Divisional Police Officer called several times and couldn’t get through.

“This happened virtually to all of us so that we won’t be on ground for the election. It has been uncomfortable for us living in Ekiti since the election. In order not to play into the hands of the devil, we decided to excuse these people.

“Considering the lawlessness of the security agencies that you cannot identify and the thugs imported from other states, we decided to adjourn. This is because if anyone of us is seen around, his movement will be predictable and they can lay ambush.”