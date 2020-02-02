<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has urged the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, to seek forgiveness from God for saying that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed in the area of security and as such should resign.

The party described the comment as not only political and sentimental but failed in the face of rational thinking, since the issue of kidnapping, bombing and killing associated with insurgency and banditry, predated Buhari’s government.

Senator Abaribe, representing Abia South, had during a discussion at the Senate over the frightening spate of insecurity in the country, said the present government had disappointed Nigerians and that those at the helm of affairs, particularly President Buhari should throw-in- towel.

But countering the position canvassed by Abaribe, the APC State Chairman in Ekiti, Hon Paul Omotoso, described the comment as unfortunate.

He spoke at Saint James’ Anglican Church, Imesi Ekiti, Gbonyin local government area of the state, while burying his mother, Mrs Comfort Osanyinteye Omotoso.

He said: “The resignation comment from Senator Abaribe was very unfortunate.

‘‘How could anyone think he could have a better President than what we have now?’’ He asked





“To me and many Nigerians, President Buhari is God sent. For anybody to say he should resign, that person must ask for forgiveness from God”, Omotoso said

Omotoso said the APC, through Governor Kayode Fayemi has been complementing President Buhari’s efforts at alleviating poverty in the state via establishment of social security scheme for the elderly.

He said the fact that his late mother grew old made him realise that aged people required proper care that would make them live a rewarding life.

“If you go round the state, many of the old people are being abandoned and neglected by their children, family and close ones for many reasons, including this economy. But with N5,000 monthly Social Security stipend, some of these aged people have got the right succour.

“Governor Fayemi is meeting the expectations of the people and working hard to make them comfortable and we are not going to deviate or get distracted.

“These efforts were being supported by the first lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, whose support for the vulnerable through Owo Arugbo scheme, food bank, village kitchen, fight against rape, child trafficking, among others”.

Present at the occasion were: Governor Fayemi, his wife, Bisi, Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, Hon Yemi Adaramodu, Ex-APC State Chairman, Chief Jide Awe, Chief Ropo Adesanya, Senator Gbenga Aluko, APC State Deputy Chairman, Sola Elesin, among others.