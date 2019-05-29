<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has placed an indefinite suspension on former member of Federal House of Representatives, Bimbo Daramola, over his alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

The party decision was contained in a letter dated May 28, 2019 and addressed to Daramola, signed by the chairman and secretary of Ire ward II, Dipo Bejide and Adeola Sefunmi respectively.

The party earlier summoned the APC chieftain to defend himself against allegation levelled by some party members.

The summon by APC executives in Ire ward 2 was contained in a letter dated May, 16 2019 signed by Ward chairman and Ward Secretary.

The party said it took the action over failure of the party’s chieftain to submit and appear before the ward executive to clear the allegations.

The party alleged that the ex-lawmaker openly mobilised support for Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of PDP in the last Presidential.

It added that the APC chieftain instituted a court case against the party’s candidate, Hon. Peter Owolabi, in the last National Assembly election.

The letter reads: “From the tone and style of your letter dated 20 May, it is apparent that you are only interested in causing division and disunity in the party by raising mundane, rumoured and unsubstantiated allegation aimed at setting the members at each other.”