



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has yielded to members’ and aspirants’ protests and aborted its plan to use an indirect primary election to elect its candidates for the state and national assembly elections.

The party had, on Monday, announced that it would conduct indirect primaries, a development which led to protests and the postponement of the shadow elections.

The decision had also caused a senatorial aspirant, Chief Ayo Arise, to announce his withdrawal from the race, on Tuesday.

However, on Wednesday, the publicity secretary of APC in the state, Mr Ade Ajayi, announced on Wednesday that the party had postponed its primaries to Thursday (today) and that direct primary election would now be used.

Ajayi said the election would hold in the 177 wards in the state.

According to him “the national working committee has directed that the mode of primary will be direct and it will hold on October 4 across the 177 wards.

“We, therefore, enjoin all party members to participate in the exercise.”