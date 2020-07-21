



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has reabsorbed the former member of the House of Representatives, Bimbo Daramola, into the party after about 14 months of suspension from the party.

Daramola, a governorship aspirant and former lawmaker, who represented Oye/Ikole Federal Constituency between 2011-2015 was suspended in May 2019, following some unresolved matters with the party in the State.

The lifting of the suspension was conveyed via a letter signed by eight ward executives and 26 other leaders of Ire ward II in Oye Council area.

In the letter dated July19,2020 and addressed to the local government and State Working Committee, the Ward Leaders said their action was mearnt to save the APC from internal implosion, in view of the immense influence of Daramola.

Among the signatories were, Vice Chairman, Adebayo Kotila, Organising Secretary, Daramola Kunle, Assistant Organising Secretary, Dada Olabisi and Welfare Officer, Florence Oguntuase.

Others were Assistant Legal Adviser, Felix Aderibigbe, Assistant Youth Leader, Tope Omoseebi, Ex Officio I, Ojo Jegede, ex Officio II, Femi Omotoso, and 26 other party leaders.

The ward leaders argued that the suspension of Daramola who had served as the Director-General Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation in 2014 has generated a lot of ripples in APC, stressing that they deemed it as ill-conceived and antithetical to the reconciliation efforts of the Mallam Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee.

“His suspension was carried out by some misguided members of the party for selfish interest. The members that carried out the suspension didn’t follow due process and the party’s constitution.





“Again, Daramola was not given a fair hearing and his suspension not in the best interest of the party,” the letter reads in part.

“the imposition of the suspension on Hon Bimbo Daramola ab initio was null and void because it didn’t follow due process.

“He has to be reabsorbed into the party, because of his relevance and we are writing the local government and State executives to continue to give him all privileges as a bonafide member of the party. The lifting of the suspension is with immediate effect,” the ward leaders maintained.

In his official reaction, Daramola who said the development came as a surprise also described it as pleasant.

“It saddened my heart that my own ward would claim it had suspended me when I was not called to defend myself. I didn’t believe I was suspended in the first instance .

“The person who claimed to have suspended me didn’t live in our Ward. There were a lot of discrepancies and irregularities in the suspension and I salute my people for standing up to correct it”.

But the APC spokesperson, Ade Ajayi posited that even though the party was not against lifting of suspension on any erring members such must follow due process.

“The SWC don’t recognise those who lifted the suspension. Such action must be ratified by the council and the State. They didn’t follow due process and it is null and void.

“We are not against the lifting of suspension on any erring member, but it has to follow due process,” he stated.