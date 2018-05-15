Alhaji Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Ekiti Governorship Primary Election Committee, has attributed the success of Saturday’s primary to mature conduct of aspirants and delegates.

He made this known on Monday in Abuja while presenting the committee’s report on the primary election to National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

Al-Makura, governor of Nasarawa state, said that delegates and other party members supported the process with cooperation and orderly behaviour.

According to him, in spite of the rains, the delegates carried themselves in a very mature way and even embraced themselves after the results were announced.

The governor urged the party’s leadership to leverage the solidarity exhibited by members at the primary to ensure cohesion among its members, especially in Ekiti.

He blamed the disruption that led to the botched May 5 primary to activities of hoodlums who took advantage of security lapses to cause crisis.

He commended members of his committee for their efforts, and also thanked the party’s leadership for the opportunity given to the members to serve.

Receiving the report, Odigie-Oyegun praised the aspirants for their spirit of sportsmanship, adding that the disrupted primary gave the party an opportunity to organise a perfect one.

According to him, the committee, aspirants and delegates at the primary deserve a gold medal.

The chairman announced that the party’s leadership had started work at consolidating on the victory recorded at the primary.

“We are working to ensure that the victory you have started is carried through, come July 14, the governorship election in Ekiti,” he said.

He said that the APC was taking the Ekiti governorship poll seriously “to redeem the state from what a very abusive government”.

According to Odigie-Oyegun, Ekiti state present governor is very abusive and lacks decorum.