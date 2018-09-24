Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, on Monday, endorsed the former member of the House of Representatives, Opeyemi Bamidele, for Senate in Ekiti Central Senatorial District for the 2019 elections.

The leaders described him as the best man for the job, having been armed with experiences of services at both the executive and legislative arms of government in the past.

The APC stalwarts said Bamidele was one the most loyal party men, who have contributed to the sustenance of the progressive party since 1999.

The leaders passed the verdict when Bamidele’s campaign tour visited Ekiti West and Efon local government areas to solicit support for his political ambition.

The leaders, including Chief J.Opoola, APC Chairman in Erinjiyan Ward 1, his counterparts in ward 5, Mr Amusa Bello, Ikogosi Ward, Mr Lawrence Ogunkuade and that of Ipole/Iloro Ward, Mr O. Fagbamigbe, said Bamidele has paid his dues in the party and that time has come for him to get a bountiful reward.

The Ward chairmen from the ten wards of Efon Alaaye also assured him of their votes, saying Bamidele APC can’t afford to treat a leader like him with scorn taking cognizance of his worth and selfless services he had rendered to the good people of Ekiti State.

Speaking during the tour of Erinjiyan Ekiti, Chief Ogunkuade said: “The whole party in Ekiti is proud of Bamidele. He was one of the most successful politicians in Ekiti.

“We are particularly happy about the last achievement you made, I mean returning Dr Kayode Fayemi for a second term on July 14 governorship election.

“You were made the Director General of the Kayode Fayemi campaign outfit. In spite of the fact that you were in far away London looking after your health, we all felt your impacts here at home. We are all proud of you.

“The entire two wards in Erinjiyan will vote for you during the October 2 primary. We are not going to vote based on sentiment, but based on what we feel you represent and what you can offer. You are a man of quality. We knew what you did in the House of Representatives. We knew what you did in Lagos and with these records, you are sure of our votes,” he stated.

Speaking in Ikogosi, a community leader and APC Chieftain, Chief Jide Josiah, said the APC in the town would deliver a block vote to Bamidele in the primary.

Bamidele, while responding to accolades from party members in the local governments, said he didn’t regard the senatorial contest as a do or die.

The former federal lawmaker clarified that he decided to plunge into the race based on a conviction that he can deliver democratic dividends to the people of the district.

He said: “Let me thank the people of Ekiti West and Efon for their love. In 2010, when I was vying for the Senate, I came here and you voted for me in our primary. But our leaders said I should step down for another candidate in the spirit of unity, which I gleefully obliged.

“Now, our party leaders, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Dr Kayode Fayemi inclusive, have spoken with one voice. They had made consultations and gave Ekiti South Senatorial ticket to Prince Dayo Adeyeye and the Central to me to appreciate our contributions.

“The consensus arrangements made other contestants in all the five local governments to step down but only one person, Mrs Rasaki Raji-Rasaki refused. Mrs Rasaki joined this party on July 9, 2018, few days to the governorship election.

“I harbour no hatred against her, she is also a party woman. If all of you are ready to support me, what else could I do?

“They stopped me from going to the Senate in 2011, but I want to assure you, that won’t happen this time. Be resolute in your support for me and victory shall be ours in the end,” he said.