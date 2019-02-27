



The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state and the country.

The party made the commendation in a statement signed by the state party chairman, Mr. Paul Omotoso, on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

Omotoso, while reacting to the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections lauded INEC for conducting free, fair and credible polls for the nation.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its supporters in Ekiti give kudos to INEC for peacefully conducting the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Ekiti in particular and Nigeria in general,” he said.

Omotoso also applauded the Ekiti residents, civil servants local government workers, teachers and artisans among others for coming out en masse to cast their votes for all APC candidates during the polls.

He appreciated the state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for his support for the party as well as delivery of dividends of democracy to the state within the shortest period of assuming office.

The APC chairman also commended the media and other stakeholders for their support and professional coverage of the elections.