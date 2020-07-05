



Indications emerged in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, at the weekend that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced moves to end its internal wrangling in the state chapter of the party.

The decision to resolve all grievances was reached at an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting held at the state capital and attended by the Governor Kayode Fayemi, his deputy, all elected party officials as well party representatives from the 16 local government areas of the state.

Governor Fayemi, in his remark at the event, gave the message of hope by reassuring the stakeholders that the crises rocking the party were summountable.

The governor spoke after he got a confidence vote from the stakeholders who expressed satisfaction on the pace of infrastructural development in the State.

Fayemi described the recent political crisis in the party as “family affairs”, stressing that he held no grudge with any party member or caucus.

The governor acknowledged that upheavals are not unexpected in a political setting but expressed confidence that his administration has the capability to manage whatever disagreement that may arise.

“Whatever disagreement we have in Ekiti APC is a family affair. I’m not an enemy to anyone and neither is anyone an enemy to me,” Fayemi maintained.

A communique made available to journalists by the Public Relations of the party, Ade Ajayi, said an adhoc committee would be constituted to address all grievances and make recommendations to the party.

The stakeholders also resolved to abide by the party’s mandate that in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that all matters in court against the party at all levels should be withdrawn with immediate effect.





The Party also resolved as follows: “And the code of conduct for all political appointees and elected officials should be strictly adhered to.

“That forthwith, no negative story should be sponsored against the party in the media. Such action by any member shall be viewed as anti-party.

“A vote of confidence was passed on Governor John Kayode Fayemi after a review of the many projects carried out by his administration, which include many road projects, water project, renovation of primary and secondary schools, sinking of boreholes across the schools, infrastructure development, airport project and other life-touching activities, which include his giant stride in agriculture, health, social investment, attraction of investments, both foreign and national, and making Ekiti proud as the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum as well as playing a leadership role at the national level,” the communique reads in part.

Recall that the Fayemi’s administration came under attack when about 15 chieftains of the Party sought the dissolution of the State Working Committee on the claim that it was not duly constituted.

Senator Femi Ojudu, Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is leading the attack against Fayemi had claimed that the governor underperformed.

The Stakeholders’ Caucus comprises the Governor, Deputy Governor, all the Party Excos, former governors, national and state assembly members (both serving and former), cabinet members, elected party chairmen, party elders’ forum and 10 representatives from each local government.