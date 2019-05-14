<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Director-General of the Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Council in Ekiti State, Dr Olusegun Osinkolu, on Monday reviewed activities leading to the suspension of a former governor of the state, Chief Segun Oni, from the All Progressives Congress, saying the party was right to discipline any errant member.

Osinkolu, who said Oni would not have been suspended if he had followed the dictates of the party, advised the former governor “to act like a true leader and subject himself to the party and prove his innocence.”

The APC chieftain made his position known in a statement in Ado Ekiti.

He said respect for party supremacy at all levels would help in strengthening the party.

He said, “As a loyal party man, I subscribe to the vision of Adams Oshiomhole to restore discipline to APC. He demonstrated this with the way he suspended some governors for anti-party activities.

“So, we must learn how to subject ourselves to party discipline because it is supreme and takes pre-eminence over anything.

“The party must also be cautious in exercising the power by ensuring that those accused of wrongdoing are given fair hearing to avert internal wrangling.

“The suspension of former Governor Oni has been brewing crisis in Ekiti APC in recent times. Let me say that the PDP, which remains the main opposition to us today, crashed as a ruling party owing to pervasive indiscipline.”