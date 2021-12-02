Ekiti 2022: Governor Fayemi’s resignation order to appointees will guarantee good governance – commissioner

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Infrastructures and Public Utilities, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi, has described as apt and right, the directive handed down by Governor Kayode Fayemi to political appointees interested in the 2022 governorship to resign honourably before December 18.

Faparusi, who is nursing governorship ambition on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, stated that the governor’s directive will guarantee good governance for Ekiti people, who voted for the party in 2018.

Fayemi had in a statement on Wednesday given a December 18 deadline to those interested in governorship in his cabinet to resign their positions.

Reacting to the directive on Thursday, in a statement to newsmen, Bamidele, a Pro-zoning advocate, urged the affected individuals to comply with the directive to safeguard the government’s identity and prevent unnecessary distraction to Governor Fayemi.

Faparusi said resignation by political appointees interested in the race would protect the people’s interest and avert distraction that could derail the government’s focus.

Faparusi saluted the Governor for the preference accorded good governance in Ekiti, saying this order further substantiated the fact that Fayemi can’t compromise the wellbeing of the people on the altar of politics.

“I perceived this directive as coming at the most apt and apposite period because Governor Fayemi can’t afford to sacrifice good governance for politics.

“The people of this state voted for our party in 2018 with a mandate to deliver some dividends and the government being at the twilight of its tenure needs to be focused, cohesive, telepathic, and seamless in its activities to be able to meet the yearnings of the people.

“A right-thinking people should know that having those with ambitions still holding onto their positions in government, pivotal and central ones for that matter, will derail governance and trigger division”.