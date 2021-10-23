The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State in the 2019 elections, Chief Bayo Adelabu, has described Otunba Demola Popoola as a worthy successor to governor Kayode Fayemi in the 2022 Governorship Election in Ekiti State.

Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) joined other top chieftains of APC from within and outside Ekiti State at the official launch of the N50million Empowerment Fund initiated by an aviation expert and APC governorship aspirant, Otunba Popoola.

He described Popoola as an experienced politician, a successful businessman and a good manager of resources.

Among the dignitaries were Hon. Sina Peller, the Ekiti APC Chairman, Barrister Paul Omotoso and his deputy, and some Nigerian football legends, including Mutiu Adepoju (The Headmaster).

Strengthening his position on the matter, Adelabu disclosed that now that governor Fayemi had laid a solid foundation for Ekiti development agenda the state actually needed a pragmatic young leader who would build on the existing structures, stressing that Popoola was a perfect match for the job.

Eulogising the leadership skills and administrative acumen of Popoola, the APC stalwart appealed to party stakeholders in Ekiti to avail the state of the opportunities abound in Popoola’s political aspiration in order to impact the state’s economy.

Adelabu said the APC has a high chance of winning due to the superlative achievements recorded by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Adelabu said: “The APC-led government in Ekiti has done well and that the next governor, which I know will come from APC would consolidate on the gains delivered by Fayemi-led government”.

Speaking further on the 2022 poll, Adelabu added: “We know Demola Popoola is a generous and committed politician. He is capable to be Ekiti governor. We know how capable and competent he is. He has a passion for Ekiti. He loves his people.

“With the way he is going, he stands a very good chance of getting APC’s ticket. He is not here to play on people’s intelligence. I pray God endorse his ambition to be able to consolidate on what Governor Fayemi has done

What Ekiti people are witnessing today, is just a tip of an iceberg, I can assure you, Popoola is ready to use his God’s given resources and connections to develop Ekiti. I can only appeal to our people to give him a chance.

Earlier, Otunba Popoola said the N50m empowerment for traders, farmers, women groups and driver, motorcycle unions, was initiated to complement the poverty eradication policy of the Fayemi’s administration.

Popoola added that the event, which also featured a football match supervised by Nigerian football legends like Mutiu Adepoju and Duke Udi, was conceptualised to spur sports and talents’ development in the state.

“Am particularly concerned about the prevailing economic hardship in the country and I know there was an urgent need to lend a hand of support to the people at this trying time..

“This is a practical demonstration of my covenant with the people. The beneficiaries will be drawn from the 16 local government areas of the state, regardless of political or religious affiliations.

“The beneficiaries will represent all the sectors of the economy and this will reflect in the distribution of the fund. Okada riders, artisans and market women will be given priority in the scheme”.