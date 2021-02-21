



Sharp reactions have begun to trail the action of the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, for endorsing the State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Bisi Kolawole, as the party’s flagbearer ahead of the 2022 poll.

Newsmen gathered that Fayose has communicated the choice of Kolawole to members of his group, Osoko Political Assembly (OPA).

Kolawole, a former lawmaker, represented Efon Constituency in the State House of Assembly between 2007 and 2011. He also served as Commissioner for Environment under Fayose between 2015 and 2018.

Recall that former governor Segun Oni, a former member of the National Assembly and PDP national Treasurer, Gbenga Aribisala, Kayode Falegan and former deputy governor and PDP standard-bearer in the 2018 poll, Professor Olusola Eleka have shown interest in the plum job.

The development had triggered hot debates on the various Social Media platforms amongst PDP leaders and supporters. While some PDP members applauded the action, others considered it another plan to create more confusion within its ranks.

Fayose who paid an unscheduled visit Kolawole at his residence at Efon Alaaye announced his decision to support Kolawole saying the party Chairman is a “Bridge Builder”.

Adducing reasons for his action,the controversial PDP leader said: “I painstakingly elect to support Bisi Kolawole because he is eminently qualified, a rallying point and a bridge builder. But it is still an open race for all aspirants.

“In due course, the party will conduct primary for them all. However, for me today, it is Bisi Kolawole for Governor.





“To my Political ‘Sons’ (Aspirants) and followers of the Osoko Political Assembly, it could have been ‘you’ but the will of God be done.Your time too will surely come.

“As a leader, I reserve the right to a choice and decision to which I have humbly made.”

Reinforcing Fayose’s position and confirming why his boss dropped support for the former PDP standard-bearer, Professor Olusola Eleka, the former governor’s Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, said “I respect Prof Kolapo Olusola Eleka so much and I won’t say anything against him here.

“But on this one, we that chose Eleka in 2018 have chosen Bisi Kolawole for 2022. In 2018, Prof Eleka was not the most brilliant, he got the ticket.” he maintained.

According to a statement by the Efon PDP LG Chairman, Hon. Oluyemi Ajanaku, Kolawole is the man needed for the transformation of Ekiti State.

It reads: “We, the entire good people of Efon appreciates God almighty for giving us the chance and season to privilege “as our indigenous and illustrious son” is been considered as a preferred and anointed candidate by Gov. Peter Ayodele Fayose.

“No doubt, the declaration of interest on Hon. Bisi Kolawole by Gov. Ayodele Fayose remain the best decision as the preferred choice (Hon. Bisi Kolawole) is quite experience, discipline, and indeed equipped with the needed transformation potential and know-how for the revival of our state; especially at this time; when things have fall apart.

“Thanks to the God fearing Oshokomole; the leader of our great party, for the kind consideration, confidence and trust which has been painstakingly bestowed on our son.

“On this, we promise total display of support, loyalty and intensive modern campaign; particularly on the victory of our choice candidate.”