The candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, Akinloye Ayegbusi, has dismissed the rumour being peddled in some political quarters that he is being sponsored by the outgoing governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose.

Ayegbusi who is currently engaging relevant stakeholders and leaders within and outside the state has described the purported sponsorship as the figment of the fertile imagination of those who are afraid of his soaring popularity among the electorates.

In a statement by the Director General, Akinloye Ayegbusi Campaign Organization, Yemi Akinbode, the governorship candidate said the insinuation is an insult on his person and his gubernatorial ambition.

According to him, “it is extremely awkward for some people to be peddling such rumour. Not just that he is eminently qualified to be a governor of the state; he also has the capacity to successfully run for the most exalted seat in the state”.

Speaking further, the banker turned politician said his vision and agenda for the state surpasses the ones currently expressed by the ruling government and it will be absurd to operate under a shadow that is inferior to his aspiration.

He said: “Our political agenda is explicit while our vision for the state is superior to the pedestrian governance being witnessed in the state at present. We have a robust manifesto which is opened to every electorate, and we have a young, vibrant and visionary individual in the person of Akinloye Ayegbusi to implement this agenda.

“How can a progressive party like SDP with the calibre of great men of integrity and enviable personality that dominated the party rely on an icon of a sinking party like PDP for relevance?”

Ayegbusi who believed the ruling class at all levels has failed Nigerians declared that; “SDP in Ekiti as well as in the federal level is an independent party, it is no one’s surrogate and it has taken upon itself to right the wrongs the ruling parties, both at the federal and state levels, the APC and PDP respectively have imposed on the good people of the country”.