The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the July 14, 2018 poll in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has released the names of officials of his Campaign Council charged with the responsibility of driving his campaign.

This is coming a day after the state chapter of the APC inaugurated members of the various committees.

The 15 members of the council are:

1) Hon. S. A. Abejide – Chairman, State Campaign Council

2) Hon. Michael Opeyemi Bamdele – Director General (DG)

3) Hon. Sunday Adunmo – Deputy Director General (North)

4) Hon. Bamidele Faparusi – Deputy Director General (South)

5) Alhaji Ayodele Jinadu – Deputy Director General (Central )

6) Wole Olujobi – Director of Media and Publicity

7) Akintunde Rotimi – Director of Communication

8) Alhaji Hakeem Jamiu – Director of Research, Planning and Statistics

9) Deji Ajayi – Director of Organisation

10) Adekunle Dada – Director of Logistics.

11) Tade Aluko – Director of Welfare and Protocol

12) Yomi Oso – Director of Youth Affairs

13) Bunmi Adelugba – Director of Finance and Administration

14) Makinde Araoye – Deputy Director (Finance)

15) Dupe Bakare – Director of Women Affairs.