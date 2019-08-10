<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has approved for the placement of restriction on the movement of vehicles across the state for a duration of 11 hours.

The governor’s Director General on Press affairs, Abdullahi Bego, disclosed this in a press statement to newsmen on Saturday.

He noted that the restrictions was part of security arrangements for a secure and hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir prayers due to be observed tomorrow, Sunday.

The statement explained that restriction on vehicular movement starts from 11.00pm tonight (Saturday August 10th, 2019) to 10.00am on Sunday, August 11th.

“His Excellency, Governor Buni wishes all the people of the State an acceptable and blessed Eid,” he added.