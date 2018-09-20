Sir Kayode Otitoju, a former Commissioner for Information, Sports, Culture and Social Development in Ekiti State, has cautioned Nigerians against comparing Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, former Finance Minister’s case with that of Governor Ayo Fayose.

Otitoju, a chieftain and senatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti North, insisted that there was a clear distinction in the two cases.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari‘s anti-corruption stance, urging Nigerians to support his government.

Speaking about his support for President Buhari, Otitoju said: ‘I have paid N50,000 into a dedicated account in support of President Mohammadu Buhari’s presidential bid in 2019. I did that because I know President Buhari has integrity and he lives a Spartan life he is also a very disciplined d man. These are reasons why I did that and I still have my cheque to show for that deposit.

“For Fayose, he is a number one critic of Buhari. He also has other EFCC cases hanging on his neck. And for the records, I was a surety for Fayose ‘s bail when he was in Ikoyi Prison and for two good years, my property was on hold. The poultry project case was never concluded; it was only suspended and was played down by the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Fayose is used to this kind of treatment from the EFCC. For instance, he chose to stay in Ikoyi Prison instead of the EFCC prison during his first outing with the anti graft, “ Otitoju said.

“You can’t compare Adeosun with Fayose’s cases, that is like comparing an apple with a orange. Adeosun was never a Nigerian. She had all her growing up in the UK but her parents are from Abeokuta. Until she became a commissioner in Ogun, I don’t think she had lived up to a month at a stretch in Nigeria.

“She was well over 30 when she eventually came for an appointment as commissioner and settled in Nigeria. And at that time she needed an exemption certificate from NYSC, which would enable her to pass the screening for the job and it was provided for her. She had tendered the exemption certificate for the jommissioner job and was screened, also for this Finance minister job, she tendered the same certificate and was screened. I don’t think the certificate was forged but the process in getting it might be questionable.”

“ Gunning for the senate seat has been a long run programme that I have started since 2001. I was to be the replacement of the demised Senator Ajayi. But along the line, the party elders prevailed on me to step down for Mr Kolawole Olagunju from Moba LGA who was supposed to exhaust the remaining tenure of Ajayi . They asked me to be getting ready by campaigning ahead of 2003. And I started my campaign from that year till 2003. But a day to the primary, the party elders again prevailed on me to allow Kolawole to continue a second term because the Deputy Governor then, Paul Alabi, came from my ward. They said they didn’t want the Deputy Governor and Senator to come from same ward, “ he recalled.

Otitoju who is current Chairman of the Lekki Peninsula Resident Association, in Lagos and who had defected to the National Conscience Party (NCP) to try his luck and also moved to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he served as Commissioner and Director as well as held several national positions before retuning to APC to support President Mihammadu Buhari ‘s election in 2015, said:

“What affected me in 2003,, may now have to affect them in Oye because we now have a governor from Oye, in the person of Governor-Elect Fayemi, and we probably cannot have both a governor and senator from Oye Local Government area. Ikole where I come from is the only Local Government Area that has not gotten the chance to serve as senator since 2009 and as close as 2003 when I was asked to step down for Kolawole from Moba. After Kolawole, it was Arise from Oye, after Arise, it was Olunbunmi Adetunmbi from Ido-Osi and after him, it was Duro Faseyi from Ilejemeje and now it should be Ikole where I come from.

“I am leveraging on my structure which had been built from the A.D time. The APC of today is an offshoot of that A.D. It is a familiar terrain for me. The current ward chairmen are supporting me and we are reaching every nook and corner of the wards. All the 56 ward chairmen had signed my nomination form to indicate their interest in me. While others from across the constituency completed the 90 others who signed, “ he said.

“I ‘m a vocal person right from my university days as the mouthpiece for University of Ibadan Students Union Government in 1978/79 session and Right now, I am the Chairman of the Lekki Peninsula Resident Association, Lagos, which is about the biggest conglomeration of who is who in the country. I have been the Chairman of UI Alumni Association, Lagos chapter, and I have been the National Publicity Secretary for the Alumni worldwide, I was in Washington D.C to represent the association.”

Recalling his last political struggles, he said: “After I was asked to step down again for Kolawole, for a while after that I didn’t feel excited about politics until Fawehinmi and Falana approached me for NCP in South West and I contested that senatorial slot under NCP but the work that I had done for AD by campaigning for two years gave Kolawole the victory and he was the only one who won under for A.D then, the remaining two for central and South went to PDP.

“We made a lot of in roads through NCP and won two Houses of Assembly, that is Ilawe and Igbaraodo and A.D then also had two.

“As a result of my performance in ADC, PDP reached out to me probably they thought that if someone like Otitoju remained in another party and we think we are in power, and we don’t embrace him, that may mean fire on the roof. So the PDP then offered me a director post on Araromi Rubber estate which was jointly owned by Ondo and Ekiti later I was given the portfolio of Commissioner for Information, Sports, Culture and Social Development in 2004.

“By Nov 2005, I was appointed at the national level as a member of Board of Security and Exchange Commission for two years. Later, I was appointed based in my profession, which is transport, I am a fellow of Chattered Institute of Logistics and Transport.

“In 2013, again, when government wanted to do something on Infrastructure I was invited again to be part of the commission. I had also contested for gubernatorial position in 2007.”