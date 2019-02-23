



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission deployed some of its operatives to monitor the ongoing elections in Abuja, newsmen observed on Saturday.

Newsmen were observing the elections at Area 8 Junction, along the Muhammadu Buhari Way, Abuja, when a Hilux Pick-Up van bearing some operatives of the commission arrived the location at about 1.02 a.m.

A policeman and an operative wearing the red coloured apron bearing the name of the commission sat at the back of the van.

The driver and other four persons with one of them wearing the commission’s apron, one in police uniform and others in mufti sat inside the vehicle.

The vehicle had no number plates.

The van was well-parked off the road at some distance from the polling area.

But the occupants of the vehicle could be seen observing the election process.

Newsmen approached them to speak to them on their mission to the place, but they declined to speak.

It was however observed that the operatives and their vehicle did not bear any emblem of Independent Electoral Commission’s accreditation for the monitoring of the exercise.

The operatives were still at the location when newsmen left the scene at about 1.25pm.