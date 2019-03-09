The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has intercepted vehicle loaded with bags of money in Markudi, Benue State allegedly for votes buying.
Operatives of the anti-graft commission were said to have intercepted the vehicle in North Bank Area, Makurdi, Benue State.
In an attempt to arrest the culprit, some thugs attacked operatives and vandalised the bus used for patrol.
