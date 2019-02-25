



It has emerged that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), have granted the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Maurice Iwu, administrative bail after his earlier arrest.

According to our source, the former INEC boss was picked up by the anti-graft agency for questioning about former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke’s funds in relation to 2015 elections.

Family sources said Iwu was arrested in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Sunday and whisked away to Lagos.

The source said the security operatives came from Port Harcourt and linked up with the Imo State Commissioner of Police, who telephoned Prof Iwu and invited him to Owerri.

When Iwu came for the meeting, he was whisked away by security operatives and taken to the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos.

It was gathered that in Lagos, Prof Iwu was interrogated, release and asked to report back today.

On reporting today at the EFCC office in Lagos, Iwu was taken into custody, with his phones impounded and switched off.