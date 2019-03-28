<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Deputy Chief Detective Superintendent of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission North East office, Mr. Michael Wetkas, has said that residents of Gombe regularly called the Commission to report cases of vote-buying.

He thanked Gombe residents for allegedly always reporting incidents of politicians trying to induce them with food and money in exchange for votes.

He consequently charged the residents to always play by the rule, and to “say something when they see something.”

Wetkas, in a chat, said such reports by the residents had helped the EFCC to achieve the success recorded in the various elections this year.

He said, “As you know, this is the first time the Commission under the acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, is getting involved actively in elections after noticing the desperation and money involved in election around Africa.

“We, as a zone, are indebted to residents for giving us valid and useful information, which led to arrests. We are encouraged to do more.

“It was heart-warming when men and women called us through our contact numbers that they were being induced with food items and money.

“This further increased my hope that citizens are now ready for progress and development.

“We quickly swung into action.We expect that it will not end with the elections,” he said.

He further debunked allegations that those they arrested were only PDP agents who shared money.

“We are not deterred; we cannot be blackmailed. Arrests were made based on tip off, there was no way of sampling which divide they belonged to.

“The question should be, were they genuinely involved in the said crime? There is impunity in the system. The Nigerian politician must realise that the people are now aware that they cannot be bought for whatsoever reason, so they decided to call the numbers they were given in the course of our orientation,” he maintained.

The elections are behind now and the course of governance is grinding.

“What is needed to be seen is if the citizens’ partnership with our organisation will be sustained in different spheres of their endeavours towards doing right, no matter the case,” Wetkas added.