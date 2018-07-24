Security operatives led by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday morning laid siege to the residence of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Abuja, according to reports.

This magazine cannot yet ascertain the reason for the siege on the residence of the Ekweremadu which is coming on the heels of Police invitation to the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, in connection with investigation into Offa robbery case.

The newspaper quoted the spokesman of the Deputy Senate President, Uche Anichukwu, as confirming the siege to the residence of his principal.

Saraki said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, that he had it on good authority that the Police had already decided on the suspects to arraign in court in Ilorin, Kwara.

Saraki said he was reliably informed that the police invitation was planned by the Inspector-General to stop alleged plan by some senators and House of Representatives members from defecting from the All Progressives Congress (APC).