



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has detained Mr. Uyi Giwa-Osagie, one of the lawyers of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over allegations of money laundering.

He is being held at commission’s office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

It was gathered that armed operatives of the EFCC stormed Uyi’s Lagos Island office to effect his arrest and subsequently searched his office.