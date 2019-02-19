The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says an investigation is ongoing on the seized $2.8 million at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has detained Mr. Uyi Giwa-Osagie, one of the lawyers of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over allegations of money laundering.

He is being held at commission’s office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

It was gathered that armed operatives of the EFCC stormed Uyi’s Lagos Island office to effect his arrest and subsequently searched his office.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR