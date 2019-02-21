



Chief Edwin Clark, leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and Ijaw National Congress (INC), on Wednesday asked Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, to explain to Nigerians the involvement of Niger State All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate, Mohammed Sani Musa, as its contractor for the production of sensitive electoral materials in the general elections.

Clark pointed out that the APC candidate is the main contractor and owner of Activate Technology Limited, which was Acts Technology Limited, that was blacklisted by INEC in 2011 elections because of its complicity in that year’s election.

PANDEF national leader expressed doubt over the assurance of free, fair and credible elections in the country.

Clark, while speaking in his country-home, Kiagbodo, Burutu Council Area of Delta State, reiterated that the master-key of the election should rightly be in the possession of INEC as the neutral umpire, under the most stringent access control protocols imaginable and not freely in the possession of a partisan actor.

He observed that at INEC’s meeting with various political parties and other stakeholders after the postponement of February 16 Presidential and National Assembly elections, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) representative at the meeting, Osita Chidoka, asked a question about one of INEC’s contractors, Mohammed Sani Musa, who was involved in the production and supply of some sensitive materials, when that said contractor is a card-carrying member of APC since 2015.

“I was not at all satisfied with your answer and you said, the said, company has been working satisfactorily with INEC since 2011, and you saw nothing wrong in it, and that the political parties could take up the matters with the person involved,” Clark said.

The PANDEF, national leader further accused Prof. Yakubu of speaking from both sides of his mouth when he (Yakubu) emphasized that the credibility of the election does not start with its conduct at the various polling booths, but that it is a process which begins during the preparations and after the voting. He urged Prof. Yakubu to reconcile the credibility of the elections with the involvement of an APC candidate in producing sensitive materials for the commission.

Clark, while recalling the former INEC chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega’s, interview session on the Channels TV Programme, “Sunrise Daily” aired on March 20, 2015, where Prof. Jega was responding to a question regarding the security features of the Permanent Voters cards (PVC) and Smart Card Readers (SCR), stated that only the manufacturer and contractor who produced and has possession of the “security feature” of both the PVC and SCR can compromise the system.

The PANDEF national leader noted the serious security vulnerabilities that exist in INEC’s implementation of its PVC and SCR projects and so, drew the attention of Nigerians and the international community to the fact one of the major political parties, has already secured, through rogue means, an unassailable advantage over all others through the active collaboration of INEC’s “PVC and SCR contractor, which will most likely result in a resounding electoral victory for that party, irrespective of the actions or inactions of the other parties, in the event that the smart card readers are used for the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking further on the postponed election by INEC, he said, “there is more to it than meets the eye,” stressing that after several assurances to Nigerians that you have completed 13 out of 14 stages involved in the electoral process, the Commission could still disappoint Nigerians attributing it to weather conditions.