Edozie Njoku, a businessman and a frontline contender for the national chairmanship seat of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has said that he will reposition the party and introduce internal democracy to put the party in better position for the 2023 general elections.

Njoku, who hailed from Aboh Mbaise council area of Imo State, told newsmen at the party’s secretariat in Owerri that lack of internal democracy in both the APGA and the All Progressive Congress (APC) was responsible for the electoral success of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state in the last general elections.

He spoke shortly after Barrister Peter Ezeobi, the party’s state chairman, briefed members on preparations for the state congress and national convention coming up in May and June respectively.

Njoku said: “We need to be thoroughly reorganised to strengthen and fortify ourselves for the great 2023 battle. We were registered in 2002 and I was the first National Vice Chairman in South East and we started with Chekwas Okorie.

“It is quite impossible for the South East to get a presidential ticket under APC or PDP. The hope of the South East lies in APGA. We of the APGA must wake up and go back to the drawing board to salvage the South East.”

Njoku explained that he was in the chairmanship race to inject fresh air in the party and to place it on a more reliable formidable tripod for victory in 2023, saying, “I will build relationship for our party to attain greater heights, if I become national chairman.”

Ezeobi, however, assured the party members of level playing field in the forth-coming congress and convention of the party, stressing that guidelines to regulate the exercise would soon be out.